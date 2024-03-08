Corporate Deal

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd., a provider of chronic wound care products, filed with the SEC on March 7 to raise approximately $10 million in an initial public offering. The Singapore-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Harney Westwood & Riegels; Lee & Lee; and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Mathew Lewis. The underwriters, led by Network 1 Financial Securities, are represented by Winston & Strawn partner Michael J. Blankenship.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 08, 2024, 12:03 PM

nature of claim: /