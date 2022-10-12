Corporate Deal

Spine and orthopedic-focused medical device company Orthofix Medical Inc. and SeaSpine Orthopedics Corp. have announced a merger agreement in a deal guided by Hogan Lovells US and DLA Piper. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lewisville, Texas-based Orthofix is advised by Hogan Lovells. SeaSpine Orthopedics, based in Carlsbad, California, is advised by a DLA Piper team led by partners Michael Kagnoff and David Clark.

Health Care

October 12, 2022, 9:59 AM