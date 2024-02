Corporate Deal

Access Hospitality, a division of the Access Group, announced that it has acquired guest WI-Fi provider Wireless Social in a deal guided by Reynolds Porter Chamberlain. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chorley, United Kingdom-based Wireless Social was represented by an RPC team led by partner Jeremy Cunningham. Counsel information for Access Hospitality was not immediately available.

Business Services

February 07, 2024, 9:32 AM

nature of claim: /