Corporate Deal

Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet, announced that it has closed a transaction with Swiss Re for the acquisition of Granular Insurance Co. The transaction, announced Sept. 29, allowed SwissRe to exchange its investment in Granular Insurance for an equity stake in Verily. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Verily was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that included partners Alison Ressler and Isaac Wheeler. Counsel information for Swiss Re, which is based in Zurich, was not immediately available.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 8:37 AM