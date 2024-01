Corporate Deal

JPMorgan Chase Financial Company made an offering to exchange outstanding Alerian MLP Index ETNs due May 24, 2024, issued by JPMorgan Chase for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044. JPMorgan was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Banking & Financial Services

January 18, 2024, 12:33 PM

