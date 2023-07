Corporate Deal

Pfizer and Flagship Pioneering Inc. announced a partnership agreement to create a new pipeline of innovative medicines. Under the terms of the agreement, both Pfizer and Flagship Pioneering will each invest $50 million upfront. New York-based Pfizer was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Brad Flint and Amanda Austin. Counsel information for Flagship Pioneering, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 25, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /