Corporate Deal

Workday has agreed to acquire Evisort, a document intelligence platform, in a deal guided by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Goodwin Procter. The transaction, announced Sept. 17, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pleasanton, California-based Workday was advised by an Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe team led by partners Ramy Shweiky and Matthew Gemello. Evisort, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Goodwin Procter.

Technology

September 18, 2024, 10:34 AM