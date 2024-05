Corporate Deal

Hologic has agreed to acquire Endomagnetics Ltd., a breast cancer surgery technologies company, for $310 million. Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Hologic was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Saee Muzumda. Counsel information for Endomagnetics, which is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Health Care

May 01, 2024, 10:54 AM

nature of claim: /