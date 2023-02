Corporate Deal

Kpler announced that it has acquired maritime analytics platforms MarineTraffic and FleetMon. Financial terms were not disclosed. Brussels-based Kpler was advised by Cooley and Karatzas & Partners. MarineTraffic, which is based in Athens, Greece, was represented by Reed Smith; Fieldfisher; and the Lambadarios Law Firm. The Reed Smith team included partner Panos Katsambas.

Transportation & Logistics

February 16, 2023, 8:29 AM