Corporate Deal

Quest Diagnostics, a leading provider of diagnostic information services, and OhioHealth, a nationally recognized not-for-profit, charitable, integrated health system, announced a definitive agreement for Quest to acquire select assets of OhioHealth's outreach laboratory services business. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced July 10, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Secaucus, New Jersey-based Quest was advised by a Dechert team led by partner Michael Darby. Counsel information for OhioHealth was not immediately available.

Health Care

July 12, 2024, 2:17 PM