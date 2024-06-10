Corporate Deal

Vista Equity Partners subsidiary PowerSchool Holdings has agreed to be acquired by Bain Capital for $5.6 billion. The transaction, announced June 7, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. PowerSchool was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The special committee of the PowerSchool board of directors was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson represented Goldman Sachs Group, which acted as financial adviser to PowerSchool. Bain Capital was advised by Ropes & Gray.

June 10, 2024, 2:39 PM

