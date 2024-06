Corporate Deal

CenterPoint Energy was counseled by Baker Botts in a debt issuance worth $400 million. The Baker Botts team included partners Michael Bresson, Clint Rancher and Timothy Taylor. The notes come due 2034. Underwriters for the issuance, including BNY Mellon Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo Securities, were counseled by Hunton Andrews Kurth.

Energy

June 21, 2024, 9:29 AM

