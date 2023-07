Corporate Deal

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. and Renault Group announced a 50/50 joint venture agreement to create a new powertrain technology company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hong Kong-based Geely Automobile received counsel from Jones Day partners Angel Huang and Leon Ferera.

Automotive

July 12, 2023, 6:37 AM

