Corporate Deal

Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc. has agreed to acquire community bank Mississippi River Bank. The transaction, announced Sept. 20, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Pascagoula, Michigan-based Merchants & Marine was advised by Maynard Nexsen PC. Mississippi River Bank, which is based in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, was represented by a Fenimore Kay Harrison team.

Banking & Financial Services

September 21, 2023, 9:34 AM

nature of claim: /