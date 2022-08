Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Alpine Investors announced that it has completed the sale of its portfolio company, Mindful f/k/a Virtual Hold Technology Solutions, to customer experience platform Medallia Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Alpine Investors was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team. Counsel information for Medallia, which is based in San Mateo, California, was not immediately available.

Technology

August 24, 2022, 9:25 AM