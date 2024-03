Corporate Deal

Titan International announced that it has acquired specialty tires and wheels manufacturer Carlstar Group for approximately $296 million in cash and stock. The transaction closed on Feb. 29, 2024. Chicago-based Titan was advised by Bodman. Carlstar Group, which is based in Franklin, Tennessee, was represented by Baker Botts and a Sidley Austin team including partner Justin Macke.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 04, 2024, 10:53 AM

nature of claim: /