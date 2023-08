Corporate Deal

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire quantitative trading technology provider Pragma LLC in a deal guided by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. The transaction, announced Aug. 7, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based MarketAxess was advised by Weil Gotshal. Pragma, which is based in New York, was represented by a Wilmer Cutler team.

August 08, 2023, 8:19 AM

