Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is counseling JPMorgan Chase Bank, acting as administrative agent, in connection with the refinancing of information technology services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Cognizant Worldwide Ltd.’s $1.85 billion revolving credit facility and $650 million term loan facility. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partner William Sheehan. Counsel information for Cognizant Technology, based in Teaneck, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

October 19, 2022, 7:20 AM