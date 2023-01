Corporate Deal

Exceet Group SCA has agreed to acquire a 20.8 percent stake in Apex Nova Holding Gmbh, a green hydrogen plant manufacturer, developer and operator, for a cash consideration of approximately 25 million euros ($27 million). Luxembourg-based Exceet Group was advised by a DLA Piper team led by partners Andreas Fuchsel and Dr. Roland Maab. Counsel information for Apex Nova, which is based in Laage, Germany, was not immediately available.

Energy

January 25, 2023, 9:21 AM