Corporate Deal

Gen II Fund Services has agreed to acquire fund administration services provider Crestbridge in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Gen II Fund was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Keir MacLennan, Chris Connolly, Matthew Benedetto and Jennifer Perkins. Counsel information for Crestbridge was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 9:32 AM

