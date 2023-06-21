Corporate Deal

PayPal Holdings announced an exclusive multi-year agreement with KKR & Co. for private credit funds and accounts managed by KKR to buy up to 40 billion euros ($43.8 billion) in current and future PayPal Later loans originated in Europe. San Jose, California-based PayPal Holdings was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Perez-Llorca; and Allen & Overy. KKR, which is based in New York, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based finance partners Jeremiah Wagner and Patrick Leftley.

Banking & Financial Services

June 21, 2023, 11:27 AM

