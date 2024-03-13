Corporate Deal

Iberdrola, a Spain-based electric utility company, has agreed to acquire 18.4 percent of its U.S. subsidiary Avangrid, representing an investment of approximately 2.28 billion euros ($2.48 billion). Iberdrola currently owns approximately 81.6 percent of the capital of Avangrid. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Morgan Stanley, which acted as financial adviser to Iberdrola. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included New York-based partners Lee C. Parnes and George J. Sampas. Counsel information for Iberdrola and Avangrid was not immediately available.

