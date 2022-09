Corporate Deal

Midcoast Energy, a subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VI LP, announced the sale of its east Texas operating platform to Momentum Midstream, a subsidiary of EnCap Flatrock Midstream and other financial partners. Additionally, Momentum Midstream has also acquired Align Midstream from Tailwater Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Midcoast was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Justin Stolte and James Garrett. Momentum Midstream, also based in Houston, was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Danielle Patterson and Doug Bland. Locke Lord counseled Tailwater Capital.

Energy

September 23, 2022, 10:15 AM