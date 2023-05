Corporate Deal

TympaHealth, a developer of digitized ear and hearing examination kits, has secured $23 million in a Series A funding round led by Octopus Ventures. Octopus Ventures was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Shing Yuin Lo. Counsel information was not immediately available for London-based TympaHealth.

May 02, 2023, 4:46 PM

