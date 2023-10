Corporate Deal

Outdoor Living Supply, a distribution platform for outdoor living products, has acquired Apache Stone, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Halquist Stone Company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rochester, Minnesota-based Outdoor Living was advised by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. Counsel information for Halquist and Apache Stone was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 31, 2023, 11:50 AM

