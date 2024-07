Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Aquiline Capital Partners LP has agreed to make a majority investment in pensions, reward and benefit and investment advisory firm Isio Group Ltd. New York-based Aquiline Capital was advised by Herbert Smith Freehills. United Kingdom-based Isio Group was represented by a Macfarlanes team led by corporate and M&A partner Alex Edmondson. Isio's management was counseled by Proskauer Rose.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2024, 2:25 PM