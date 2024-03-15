Corporate Deal

Blitz 21-823 AG, a holding company controlled by investment funds, vehicles and accounts advised and managed by KKR & Co., and the Viessmann Generations Group have agreed to place a $3 billion investment in and voluntary public takeover offer of wind and solar park operator Encavis AG. New York-based KKR was advised by Latham & Watkins. Encavis AG, which is based in Hamburg, Germany, was represented by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team including partners Katrin Gassner, Gunnar Schuster and Christoph Seibt. Viessmann Generations Group was counseled by Hengeler Mueller. The Hengeler Mueller team was led by partners Matthias Hentzen and Thomas Meurer.

Banking & Financial Services

March 15, 2024, 11:48 AM

nature of claim: /