Corporate Deal

Apollo Global Management backed aviation lending platform PK Airfinance has agreed to acquire the majority of an estimated $920 million portfolio of secured aviation loans from Standard Chartered. The transaction, announced Aug. 28, is expected to close by the end of this year. Norwalk, Connecticut-based PK Airfrance was advised by a Milbank team led by Drew Fine, partner and chair of the firm's finance practice and transportation and space group. Counsel information for Standard Chartered, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

August 30, 2023, 8:38 AM

