MasterBrand Inc. has agreed to acquire Supreme Cabinetry Brands Inc. from GHK Capital Partners LP for $520 million in cash. Beachwood, Ohio-based MasterBrand was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partner Marie Gibson. Counsel information for GHK Capital and Supreme Cabinetry was not immediately available.

May 22, 2024, 9:44 AM

