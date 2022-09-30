Corporate Deal

NewMed Energy Ltd., f/k/a Delek Drilling, and Capricorn Energy plc have agreed to merge in a reverse takeover valuing Capricorn at $338 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 30, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Herzliya, Israel-based NewMed Energy was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Jonathan Cooklin, Dan Hirschovits and Reuven B. Young. Counsel information for Capricorn Energy, which is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Energy

September 30, 2022, 9:02 AM