Corporate Deal

SoftBank Group Corp. and Symbotic Inc. announced a joint venture agreement to establish GreenBox Systems, an automated supply chain network that will focus on global warehouse operations using Symbotic's artificial intelligence and automation technology. Concurrently, Symbotic announced a $7.5 billion new customer contract with GreenBox, who will be the exclusive provider of the Symbotic systems. Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Symbotic was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Robert W. Downes, Matthew B. Goodman and George J. Sampas. Counsel information for SoftBank Group, which is based in Japan, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 24, 2023, 10:15 AM

