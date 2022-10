Corporate Deal

DMI, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, announced that it has acquired the Ambit Group LLC, a government relations company focused on providing technology and operations management services. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bethesda, Maryland-based DMI was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner John Pollack. Counsel information for Ambit Group, based in Vienna, Virginia, was not immediately available.

Business Services

October 31, 2022, 8:39 AM