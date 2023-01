Corporate Deal

Nassau Financial Group LP announced its merger with Golden Gate Capital-founded investment frim Angel Island Capital Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hartford, Connecticut-based Nassau Financial was advised by Sidley Austin and Maynard Cooper & Gale. Golden Gate, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The Paul Weiss team included partners Victoria S. Forrester, Manuel S. Frey and Jeremy M. Veit.

Banking & Financial Services

January 10, 2023, 8:02 AM