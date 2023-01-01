Corporate Deal

A subsidiary of LifePoint Health Inc., a portfolio company of Apollo Global Management, has agreed to acquire a majority interest in the operating company of Springstone Inc., a mental health facility provider, from the current management group and Medical Properties Trust Inc. for an enterprise value of approximately $250 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 29, is expected to close in early 2023. Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint is advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and a Sidley Austin team. The Sidley team is led by partners Tony Feuerstein, Ryan Scofield and Jon Zucker. Springstone, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky, is represented by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. Medical Properties Trust is counseled by Goodwin Procter; and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz.