Corporate Deal

11:11 Systems, a portfolio company of Tiger Infrastructure Partners, has agreed to acquire Sungard Availability Services' cloud managed services business. The transaction, announced Aug. 24, is expected to close in the fall of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fairfield, New Jersey-based 11:11 Systems is advised by Perkins Coie. Counsel information for Sungard, an information technology production and recovery services provider, was not immediately available.

Technology

August 25, 2022, 9:59 AM