Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has counseled automotive supplier HELLA GmBH & Co. KGaA in connection with the sale of its 50 percent stake in Behr-Hella Thermocontrol to AUO Corp. for 600 million euros ($631 million). The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close by 2024. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partner Dr. Christoph H. Seibt. Taiwan-based AUO Corp. was advised by Hengeler Mueller and Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Hengeler Mueller team includes partners Hendrik Bockenheimer, Jan Bonhage, Frank Burmeister, Annika Clauss, Gunther Wagner and Christoph Wilken. AUO was also advised by Cyrill Shroff; Gonzalez Calvillo; Haiwen; Lee and Li; and Schoenherr.

October 05, 2023, 9:57 AM

