Corporate Deal

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to acquire medical dermatology company Novan Inc. for a total of $30 million, $15 million in cash and $15 million in debtor-in-possession financing. San Diego-based Ligand was advised by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Counsel information for Novan, which is based in Morrisville, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 18, 2023, 9:56 AM

