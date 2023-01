Corporate Deal

ByHeart, an infant formula manufacturer, announced that it has acquired an additional manufacturing facility from DairiConcepts LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based ByHeart is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that includes partners Jeannette Bander, Alison Ressler and Isaac Wheeler. Counsel information for DairiConcepts was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 27, 2023, 7:20 AM