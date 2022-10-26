Corporate Deal

Fermyon Technologies Inc., a cloud computing development platform, announced that it has secured $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Insight Venture Partners, with participation from previous investors Amplify Partners, Tyler McMullen, CTO of Fastly, and others. New York-based Insight Venture was represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Willkie Farr team was led by partner Matthew Haddad. Counsel information for Fermyon Technologies, which is based in Longmont, Colorado, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

October 26, 2022, 8:24 AM