Corporate Deal

Real estate investor LCN Capital Partners has acquired FORVIA's technology and customer center in a deal guided by Norton Rose Fulbright. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based LCN Capital was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by Munich-based partners Dr. Maren Stolting and Dr. Philipp Grzimek. Counsel information for FORVIA was not immediately available.

Technology

November 18, 2022, 8:39 AM