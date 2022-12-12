Corporate Deal

Weber Inc., a provider of outdoor cooking products, has agreed to be taken private by investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners for an enterprise value of $3.7 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 12, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Chicago-based BDT Capital was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Aaron Gruber and David Perkins. Weber, which is based in Palatine, Illinois, was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partner Marc O. Williams. Sullivan & Cromwell counseled the special committee of the Weber board of directors.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 12, 2022, 5:26 PM