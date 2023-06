Corporate Deal

The Middleby Corporation acquired Filtration Automation Inc. in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Elgin, Illinois-based Middleby was advised by a Skadden Arps team that included partners Shilpi Gupta, Douglas Nemec, Eric Sensenbrenner, Anne Villanueva and David Wagener. Counsel information for Mansfield, Texas-based Filtration Automation was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 14, 2023, 12:53 PM

