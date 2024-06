Corporate Deal

Click Holdings Limited, a provider of staffing and other human resources services in Hong Kong, registered with the SEC on June 27 to raise approximately $6 million for an IPO. The Hong Kong-based, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by David Fong & Co. and Dorsey & Whitney partners Hilda Chan and Megan Penick. The underwriters, led by Revere Securities, were represented by VCL Law LLP partner Fang Liu.

Business Services

June 28, 2024, 1:26 PM