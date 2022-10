Corporate Deal

FGH Parent LP, through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Fortitude International Reinsurance Ltd., announced the signing of a flow reinsurance transaction with a leading Japanese life insurance company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fortitude Re was advised by a Sidley Austin team and Mori Hamada & Matsumoto. The Sidley Austin team included partners Peter Edgerton, Jonathan Kelly and Andrew Shoyer.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 11:37 AM