Corporate Deal

Jones Day has guided Eastman Chemical in the sale of its Texas City Operations unit to INEOS Acetyls Investments Ltd. for $490 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 28, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Jones Day team was led by partner Bill Rowland. Counsel information for INEOS Acetyls was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 29, 2023, 10:58 AM

nature of claim: /