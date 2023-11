Corporate Deal

Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, has acquired Flottec, a provider of flotation products and services for the mineral processing industry. Financial terms were not disclosed. Flottec, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Jones Day team led by partner Benjamin Stulberg. Counsel information was not available for Nalco Water.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2023, 9:40 AM

