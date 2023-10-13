Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised Genetron Holdings Limited in connection with the take-private acquisition by a consortium consisting of Sizhen Wang, chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Genetron, CICC Healthcare, Wuxi Guolian and other investors. The going-private acquisition implies an equity value of Genetron of approximately $126 million. The consortium was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and King & Wood Mallesons. Latham & Watkins is serving as U.S. legal counsel to CICC. Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian is serving as U.S. legal counsel to Guolian.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 13, 2023, 3:09 PM

