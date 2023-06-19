Corporate Deal

SVB Financial Group has agreed to sell its investment banking business, SVB Securities to a management team group led by Jeff Leerink and backed by funds managed by the Baupost Group. In connection with the management buyout, SVB Securities will be rebranded to Leerink Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santa Clara, California-based SVB Financial was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partner Jared M. Fishman. The management team was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partners Howard Ellin, Dohyun Kim and Sven Mickisch.

Banking & Financial Services

June 19, 2023, 11:52 AM

