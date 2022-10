Corporate Deal

SilverEdge Government Solutions, backed by Godspeed Capital Management LP, announced it has acquired QVine LLC, an agile software developer and artificial intelligence and machine learning platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Columbia, Maryland-based SilverEdge Government was advised by Latham & Watkins. QVine, based in Herndon, Virginia, was represented by Miles & Stockbridge.

Technology

October 13, 2022, 11:02 AM