S&P Global has agreed to purchase Visible Alpha in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based S&P was advised by a Skadden Arps team led by partner Jeffrey Brill. Visible Alpha, which is based in New York, was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

February 21, 2024, 6:14 PM

